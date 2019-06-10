Children feel like champions at come and sing workshop

THIRTY-FIVE children attended a free singing workshop run by Henley Youth Choir.

The aim of Come and Sing was to have fun singing, learn new songs and give a short performance of what they had learnt.

The children split into smaller groups as well as singing together in one group and Anita D’Attellis provided accompaniment on the piano.

The afternoon workshop started with a fun warm-up and then the juniors learnt Danny Boy and the seniors learnt a gospel song called Freedom, incorporating elements of Swing Low Sweet Chariot and Oh When The Saints. Both groups learnt We Are The Champions and When I Close My Eyes.

The children were served squash, biscuits and pizza in the breaks.

Parents and grandparents joined for the last 15 minutes to hear a rousing performance from the singers, which was a fitting end to a great afternoon.

Jessica Norton, who led the workshop, said: “This event showed the sense of community that choirs evoke, welcoming newcomers as well as those who already sing in Henley Youth Choir.

“I passionately believe that singing is the best activity to be involved in as it brings people together and allows us to forget any problems, spending an hour or so flexing our creative muscles.”

Albie Ball, eight, said: “It was such a fun afternoon. The singing was brilliant and I loved learning We Are The Champions. It made me feel really happy.”

The Henley Youth Choir will be performing at the Henley Festival during the Family Sunday on July 14. For more information about the choir, call manager Fi Harding on 07947 658252 or email Fi.harding@sky.com