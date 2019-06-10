Monday, 10 June 2019

Lunch music

THE Acorn Singers, a small chamber choir, will give a lunchtime concert entitled Ring of Bright Waters at St Mary’s Church in Henley next Friday (June 14).

They will perform a variety of styles from part songs to folk tunes and contemporary pieces on the theme of rivers and seas.

The free concert starts at 12.30pm and there will be retiring collection in aid of St Mary’s Church choir.

