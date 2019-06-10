Monday, 10 June 2019

‘Cross-channel’ trio have a British focus

FLAMBOYANT folk trio The Churchfitters are bringing their uniquely quirky live show to Nettlebed village club on Monday night (June 10).

Folk club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “This band from England and France have been taking UK audiences by storm.

“Unique and energetic, they present a fast-paced infectious show with fresh, original songwriting as well as rearranged songs and tunes from the British Isles.

“They offer outstanding vocals and an astonishing array of acoustic instruments including fiddles, bass, flute, saxophone, guitar, banjo, dulcimer, whistle, mandolin and musical saw!”

Doors open at 7.45pm and the concert starts at around 8pm. Tickets are £15 in advance and £16 on the door. To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

