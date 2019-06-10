Scots jazz duo have it hall to play for

A PAIR of Scottish jazz musicians who tour the UK playing concerts in village halls and similar venues are bringing their art to Shiplake this weekend.

Saxophonist Ian Millar and pianist Dominic Spencer are playing a

fund-raising concert in aid of Shiplake Memorial Hall in Memorial Avenue at 8pm on Sunday (June 9).

Dominic said: “Based in Edinburgh, we’ve been having great success travelling up and down the UK with our popular ‘Jazz in the Village’ concerts.

“We play accessible, melodic jazz and tell amusing stories about some of our touring experiences from the places we have played and visited.

“We usually set the hall out in a cabaret style with low lighting and tea light candles on the tables, to create an intimate concert setting.

“Our concerts are usually well attended and we have had some wonderful and memorable jazz evenings throughout the UK over the years.

“We don’t have funding so we rely on goodwill and volunteers at the village hall to make these concerts possible.”

Tickets are £10, available on the door, with accompanied under-16s admitted free.

To book in advance, call 0118 324 3303 or email lottie@shiplakehall.com