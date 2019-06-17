On song for ‘Solstice’

A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan will ... [more]
Monday, 17 June 2019
SUMMER music from Britain and the Baltic states is the focus of Reading Bach Choir’s “Solstice” concert at St Andrew’s Church in Albert Road, Caversham next Saturday (June 22). The programme for the 7.30pm concert includes works by Tormis, Britten, Jonathan Dove, Jonathan Harvey, Latvian composers Einfelde, Vasks and Ešenvalds, and the Finnish composer Rautavaara. Tickets are £15 (concessions £10 and under-18s £5). To book, call 0118 987 1452.
17 June 2019
More News:
Ex-serviceman lays wreath to mark D-Day anniversary
A FORMER serviceman laid a poppy wreath at the ... [more]
Magnificent seven... town rewards community heroes
A TEENAGER was among the winners of the first ... [more]
POLL: Have your say