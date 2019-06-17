Monday, 17 June 2019

On song for ‘Solstice’

SUMMER music from Britain and the Baltic states is the focus of Reading Bach Choir’s “Solstice” concert at St Andrew’s Church in Albert Road, Caversham next Saturday (June 22). The programme for the 7.30pm concert includes works by Tormis, Britten, Jonathan Dove, Jonathan Harvey, Latvian composers Einfelde, Vasks and Ešenvalds, and the Finnish composer Rautavaara. Tickets are £15 (concessions £10 and under-18s £5). To book, call 0118 987 1452.

