Monday, 17 June 2019

Quartet are just making it up as they go along

A DYNAMIC young baroque quartet who met at the Royal College of Music are playing the next in a series of summer concerts at St Mary the Virgin church in Hambleden.

Improviso, who formed in 2017, specialise in performing music of the 17th and 18th centuries.

As their name suggests, they enjoy exploring historically informed improvisations from the same period.

Last year they were selected for Creative Europe’s Emerging Ensembles and undertook tours in France and Spain. They have appeared at the Brighton Early Music Festival and have broadcast on Radio 3.

Concert organiser Christine Wells said: “Improviso will perform music by Handel, Vivaldi, Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach and more, including improvisations.”

Tickets are £15, available from Hambleden Stores or on the door. There is free entry for under-18s. For more information, visit www.improviso.net/about

