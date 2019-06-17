Lakeman senior has a busy 2019 ahead

VETERAN folk musician Geoff Lakeman made quite a splash with the release of his 2017 debut solo album, After All These Years.

And no wonder — he was 69 at the time.

Mike Harding hailed the album as “pure class” and Northern Sky magazine called it “extraordinary”, adding “every track oozes charm”.

Two years on, Geoff has established himself as a regular performer on the folk and acoustic circuit.

On Wednesday (June 19), he will be warming up for his numerous forthcoming appearances at summer folk festivals across the UK with an intimate show at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead.

Concert organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Geoff is a Cornishman who has lived on Dartmoor for 40 years. He’s a stalwart of the West Country folk scene and father of Sean, Sam and Seth, all internationally renowned folk musicians.

“Geoff is a leading exponent of the rare Crane Duet concertina. He sings self-written and West Country songs, English, Irish and Scottish folk and other music as varied as Jimmie Rodgers, the Louvin Brothers, Richard Thompson and Randy Newman. He’s also one of the few to play Twenties/Thirties jazz on an authentic Twenties instrument and toured the country last year as Show of Hands’ special guest.”

Wednesday’s concert starts at 8pm. Tickets are £16.50 and can be booked by calling 01628 788997. For more information, visit www.nordenfarm.org

n ON Monday (June 17), the former lead singer of folk luminaries Bellowhead will be in concert at Nettlebed village club. John Boden will be supported by his former bandmate and duo partner John Spiers. Doors open at 7.45pm and tickets are £16 in advance or £17 on the door. Call 01628 636620 or visit www.

nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk