Critically acclaimed singer’s a wanderer

THE award-winning Irish singer Cara Dillon is playing the last date of her spring tour of the UK at Nettlebed village club on Monday night (June 24).

Folk club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Possessed of a rare and unique voice, Cara is one of the finest exponents of traditional Irish song anywhere in the world. Together with her husband and musical partner, Sam Lakeman, she has earned both commercial success and astonishing critical acclaim.”

Cara, who has been performing for more than 20 years, once inspired Mojo magazine to write that she has “quite possibly the world’s most beautiful female voice”. Together with favourite songs from her previous albums, she will be performing material from her latest, Wanderer.

Doors open by 7.45pm and the concert starts at around 8pm. Tickets are £20 in advance or £21 on the door. To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk