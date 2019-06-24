Band are celebrating the ‘Quiet Beatle’

THE music of George Harrison will be performed at the Kenton Theatre next Saturday (June 29) when the All Things Must Pass Orchestra return to the New Street venue for a fifth successive year.

Led by singer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Eberhard, the Brighton-based 10-piece band has devoted itself to bringing to the stage the music of George Harrison in all its ingeniously kaleidoscopic and inspirational glory.

A Kenton spokesman said: “The set consists of a fascinating selection of songs from Harrison’s incredibly diverse musical output.

“Celebrated masterpieces such as Something, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Here Comes the Sun and the anthemic My Sweet Lord are interspersed with rarely heard gems from four decades of sublime songwriting — all hand-picked and performed with love and attention to detail by the All Things Must Pass Orchestra.

“Featuring luscious three-part harmony vocals, electric and acoustic guitars, a superb horn section and a super-tight rhythm section, the band is able to interpret and bring to life the Quiet Beatle’s richly textured music as it is heard both on landmark recordings from the Beatles years, as well as the prolific post-Beatles-era.”

The concert starts at 8pm and has a running time of 125 minutes, including a 20-minute interval. Tickets are £23 for adults with concessions £21. To book, call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk