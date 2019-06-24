Music school’s free gala concert at club

HENLEY Music School is hosting a free gala concert on Sunday morning to which all are welcome.

Phyllis Court Club is the venue for the 90-minute concert, which starts at 11.30am.

The school’s founder and director Laura Reineke said “Everyone is welcome, especially anyone interested in seeing what we do at Henley Music School — and if they are thinking of starting an instrument or joining HMS Sunday.”

Henley Music School Sundays are monthly sessions for four- to 18-year-olds that take place at Shiplake College.

Mrs Reineke added: “The concert is all of our HMS Sunday groups, school drumming, school clubs and Youthful Orchestra.”

While the programme is still being finalised, songs due to be performed include the Beatles classics Yellow Submarine and I Want to Hold Your Hand, Coldplay’s Viva la Vida, the theme from Chariots of Fire, Lady Marmalade from Moulin Rouge!, Bow Wow Wow and My Dog is a Good Dog.

The concert will close with a rendition of the late George Harrison’s Here Comes the Sun.

For more information, visit the school online at www.henleymusicschool.co.uk