Pair gave us a masterclass in the subtle art of jazz guitar

Jazz in the Round #5 | Kenton Theatre | Wednesday, June 19

JOHN Etheridge and Pete Oxley brought the current series of five Jazz in the Round concerts at the Kenton Theatre to a close with a masterclass in the subtle art of jazz guitar.

John Schofield’s You Speak My Language was the perfect choice for the opening number, for here were two musicians who not only share the common language of jazz but bring their own distinct personalities to the creative process in a musical conversation that held the audience spellbound.

This was music that appealed to both the heart and the soul, and kept the foot tapping to the irresistible pulse of its rhythm.

Etheridge’s ebullient good humour burst through in the catchy rhythms of James, Pat Metheny’s affectionate impression of singer James Taylor, while the organ-like sounds he conjured from his guitar gave an edge of bitterness to Willow Weep for Me, an otherwise wistful jazz standard closely associated with Billie Holiday.

One epithet is sufficient to describe the duo’s interpretation of the Willard Robinson/Dedette Lee Hill 1938 standard Old Folks — exquisite!

Pete Oxley added an element of intrigue to the many delights of the evening when he took up his sitar/guitar, a rare instrument and a lovely sight to behold, with a unique sound.

Despite the potential irony of its appearance on the Antonio Carlos Jobin bossa-nova How Insensitive (aka Insensatez), Oxley’s gifted fingers ensured that it was used to perfect effect.

An exotic tour de force in the form of Juan Tizol’s Caravan brought the first set to a resounding close.

John Etheridge took to the stage alone for the start of the second set with a deeply moving Goodbye Pork Pie Hat, Charlie Mingus’s eulogy for tenor saxophonist Lester Young, dedicated in this instance to Allan Holdsworth and John Abercrombie, two giants of jazz guitar who sadly passed away in recent years.

Whoza Mtwana brought a complete change of mood and captured the vivid sunlit colours and joyous spirit of composer Abdullah Ibrahim’s native South Africa — a little electronic wizardry and audience participatory clapping added to the fun.

With Pete Oxley, whose Oxford jazz club The Spin recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, safely back in his place on stage, the duo continued to demonstrate the expanse of their stylistic horizons.

A relaxed, delightfully off the cuff version of Sonny Rollins’s hard-bop anthem Doxy, Luiz Bonfa’s classic bossa-nova Gentle Rain (aka Cheva Delicade), and the pure unadulterated funk of John Schofield’s I’ll Take Les.

The wonderfully ethereal sounds of Pete Oxley’s guitar set the mood for All Blues from perhaps the coolest album in jazz history, Miles Davis’s Kind of Blue, which morphed unexpectedly into an earthy blues.

Etheridge laid down the riffs, strutted his stuff (so to speak) and belted out an improvised lyric bemoaning the hardships of a car journey to Henley. Great fun and a fitting close to a brilliant evening.

Thanks are due to Dennis Harrison and all those involved in bringing Jazz in the Round to the Kenton Theatre.

It has proved to be a welcome addition to the Henley cultural calendar and one can only hope that its success will be followed up with a further series of concerts next year.

Trevor Bannister