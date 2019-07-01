Soul star has ‘Little Stevie’ in her sights

SOUL diva Beverley Knight is preparing to pay homage to Stevie Wonder this October with a 10-date UK tour that will take her to the New Theatre Oxford.

Having performed a special concert recorded for BBC Radio 2’s “Friday Night is Music Night” series at the London Palladium at the end of last year, Knight is set to take the show across the UK with the Leo Green Orchestra to pay homage to one of the greatest songwriters of modern times.

Beverley, who this year celebrates 25 years in music, is a multi-award-winning artist who is widely regarded as one of the greatest soul singers of her generation and one of few vocalists with the ability to do justice to the genius of Stevie Wonder’s rich and varied catalogue.

She will recreate the memorable London Palladium concert on Tuesday, October 8 — just two nights after her visit to the New Theatre Oxford on Sunday, October 6.

Beverley said: “The London Palladium show in November was such a wonderful, thrilling experience for me that I didn’t need to think twice when offered the opportunity to tour it across the UK later on this year.

I look forward to once again teaming up with the Leo Green Orchestra to perform these beautiful arrangements of Stevie’s timeless, inimitable music.”

The singer, who has also worked as a radio presenter and acted in musical theatre, released her debut album The B-Funk in 1995.

Heavily influenced by American soul music icons such as Sam Cooke and Aretha Franklin, she has released eight studio albums to date and is best known for her hit singles Greatest Day, Get Up!, Shoulda Woulda Coulda and Come as You Are.

Tickets for “The Songs of Stevie Wonder starring Beverley Knight” are priced from £45.15. For more information and to book, visit www.atgtickets.com