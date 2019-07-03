Ceilidh band are limbering up for barn dance

ARE you in the mood for dancing?

There is a ceilidh (barn dance) at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead at 7.30pm on Friday (July 5).

Nedron’s Jig are doing the honours and you’ll be in safe hands with the expert calling and playing from this band.

They play squeezebox, fiddle, mandola and bass.

The caller, Brian Jones, will guide you through the dances.

Two of the musicians, Tom Leary and Davey Harding, hail from the folk supergroup Feast of Fiddles, while their colleagues Paul Nye and Mike Sanderson are members of Phungus.

Norden Farm’s Long Barn is the venue for a social evening of dance with no prior experience necessary.

The dancing starts at 8pm. Tickets are £15 with concessions £13.

To book, call the Norden Farm box office on 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org