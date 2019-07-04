Four bands on the bill for Rock ’n’ Ale

CAVERSHAM’S popular Rock ’n’ Ale Festival is back for a seventh year next Saturday (July 13).

The venue for the event — which runs from 6.30pm to 11pm — is again the playing fields of St Anne’s Catholic Primary School in Washington Road.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “This year there’s a break with tradition and there are four top local bands playing — Forbury, Jadey, The Skandal and Dino’s.

“The bar will be hosted by Reading’s most famous venue, the Purple Turtle, who will be serving a range of local ales and craft beers along with cider, wine and soft drinks.

“The Turtle will also be serving a selection of craft beers from Henley brewery Lovibonds.”

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page under “rocknale”.

n CAVERSHAM-based band Alan Clayson and the Argonauts are poised to launch their latest space rock single, Sol Nova, later this month — with a concert at the Half Moon in Putney. The gig on Saturday, July 21, starts at 7.30pm. Copies of the single, which is released on 10-inch vinyl, will be available to buy. For more information, visit www.alanclayson.com

A spokesman for the band said: “On rare occasions a bright object will appear without warning in the night sky. This might be a sol nova — a star that, via a side-action of radioactivity, has mutated suddenly into a celestial behemoth, swallowing and destroying all the planets in its orbit — and their inhabitants. Alan Clayson and the Argonauts have expressed this horror via a forthcoming 10-inch vinyl single of the space rock persuasion. Please try not to faint.”

The single’s full track listing is: Sol Nova, Run Kalwinder, The Refugees and Sol Nova ’79.

Sol Nova is released on Hookah Records. For more information, visit www.hookah.org.uk