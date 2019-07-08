Soprano’s singing in aid of swim effort

SOPRANO Rebecca Bell is hosting a fund-raising concert in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society at All Saint’s Church, Rotherfield Peppard, tomorrow night (Saturday).

She will be joined by baritone James Stickings and pianist Anthea Fry for the 7.30pm event, which is also in aid of the church.

Admission is free but a retiring collection will be held at the end of the evening.

Rebecca, whose son Henry, 19, is due to swim the English Channel as part of a six-strong relay team next week, will be acting as support crew during the

21-mile challenge.

She said: “We are likely to be on the boat for around 14 hours.

“This amazing event is raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society and to this end I am organising a recital called ‘A Summer Serenade of English Music’ at All Saints’ Church.

“There is a retiring collection for the charity and for the church. Please do come along and support us. It’s only an hour long and will be a relaxed and enjoyable evening.”