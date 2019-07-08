Bands have classic rock stars covered

THEY are two of the hottest tickets in the history of live music — but sadly neither Fleetwood Mac nor Kate Bush have any more UK dates lined up this year.

Fleetwood Mac have just played two dates at Wembley, while Kate Bush was last seen on stage five years ago during her sold-out 22-date “Before the Dawn” residency at the Hammersmith Apollo.

The good news for fans is that tributes to both acts are playing at Norden Farm in Maidenhead in the coming weeks.

Fleetingwood Mac play the Courtyard Theatre on Friday, July 26, at 8pm.

Recreating the live sound of Fleetwood Mac with just one guitar, a keyboard, a drum kit, a man on the bass and, of course, the vocals, the band pays tribute to the legends that started out as part of the British Blues Invasion of the Sixties and ended up as one of the biggest mainstream groups of the Eighties.

Expect to hear such iconic tracks such as Rhiannon, Go Your Own Way, Tusk, Everywhere, Songbird, The Chain and Black Magic Woman.

Then on Saturday, August 10, at 8pm the same venue hosts Kate Bush-Ka.

The five-strong band delivers an immersive performance of Kate’s repertoire, starting with her revolutionary first album The Kick Inside.

Led by singer Kate Smith, fans can expect to hear versions of Moving, Sat in Your Lap and Babooshka.

Tickets for both concerts are £15 from 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org