Summer’s almost here for folk club

NETTLEBED Folk Club is nearing the end of its

2018-19 season at the village club — but there are two dates still to come before the summer break.

The first of these, on Monday, July 15, is a special fund-raiser by Show of Hands to help pay for the club’s new LED stage lights.

Tickets for this show have now sold out, but on Monday, July 22, Edgelarks featuring Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin will visit the High Street venue. Folk club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “This BBC award-winning duo are now firmly established on the roots and acoustic scene.

“They blend British traditional and original songs with Indian classical slide guitar, stomping beatbox, harmonica and fiddle to blistering effect.”

Tickets are priced £15 in advance or £16 on the door. Doors open at 7.45pm. To book, call the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

• Nettlebed Folk Club’s 2019-20 season of Monday night concerts starts on September 9, with the visit of The Furrow Collective, followed by Phil Beer and Johhny Coppin on September 16, Dervish on September 23, and Home Service with John Tams on September 30. The club welcomes Leveret on October 7, Chris While and Julie Matthews on October 14, The Pitmen Poets on October 21, Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Big Band on November 25, Belshazzar’s Feast on December 9, and St Agnes Fountain on December 16.