Elvis star has a live show at restaurant

Sunshine brings out the crowds at primary school fete
A RECORD £7,000 was raised at Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 July 2019
BEN Portsmouth and his friend Tolly Sax will be in concert at The Square in Market Place next Sunday (July 14).
Ben is one of the world’s leading Elvis tribute artists but the 9.30pm gig will see him playing songs from the Sixties to the Eighties.
Admission is by ticket only, available in advance from the Portuguese restaurant.
08 July 2019
