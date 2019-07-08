Monday, 08 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Elvis star has a live show at restaurant

Elvis star has a live show at restaurant

BEN Portsmouth and his friend Tolly Sax will be in concert at The Square in Market Place next Sunday (July 14).

Ben is one of the world’s leading Elvis tribute artists but the 9.30pm gig will see him playing songs from the Sixties to the Eighties.

Admission is by ticket only, available in advance from the Portuguese restaurant.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33