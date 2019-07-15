Jazz tribute to Ella and Sarah at church

JAZZ is returning to St Andrew’s Church in Caversham next weekend, courtesy of the arranger, composer and pianist Janette Mason.

Together with singers Juliet Roberts and Vimala Rowe, she will pay homage to two of the most iconic vocalists of the 20th century on Saturday, July 20.

A spokesman for concert organisers Concerts in Caversham said: “The ‘first queen of song’ Ella Fitzgerald and ‘the divine one’ Sarah Vaughan occupy a treasured place in the popular music consciousness.

“Known for their exquisite phrasing and expression, they were both seminal interpreters of the great American songbook.

“Recreating the rich orchestral arrangements of the original recordings, Janette Mason will be leading a five-piece band comprised of some of the UK’s leading musicians.”

Tickets are £18/£20 in advance or £20/£22 on the door, with under-16s free, available from Waltons the Jewellers or via 0118 948 4112 or 0118 946 3202. For more details, visit www.

concertsincaversham.co.uk