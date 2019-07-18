New single has ‘star’ quality

CAVERSHAM-based band Alan Clayson and the Argonauts will launch their latest single with a concert at the Half Moon in Putney on Sunday (July 21).

The gig starts at 7.30pm and copies of the single, which is released on 10-inch vinyl, will be available to purchase on the night.

A spokesman for the band said: “On rare occasions a bright object will appear without warning in the night sky. This might be a sol nova — a star that, via a side-action of radioactivity, has mutated suddenly into a celestial behemoth, swallowing and destroying all the planets in its orbit — and their inhabitants. Alan Clayson and the Argonauts have expressed this horror via a forthcoming 10-inch vinyl single of the space rock persuasion. Please try not to faint.”

The full track listing of the single, which is released on Hookah Records, is: Sol Nova, Run Kalwinder, The Refugees and Sol Nova ’79.

For more information, visit www.alanclayson.com