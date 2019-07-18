BBC award winners to close folk season

FOLK duo Edgelarks, aka Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin, are playing the last Nettlebed Folk Club concert of the 2018-19 season on Monday (July 22).

Club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “This BBC award-winning duo are now firmly established on the roots and acoustic scene.

“They blend British traditional and original songs with Indian classical slide guitar, stomping beatbox, harmonica and fiddle to blistering effect. Their new album Feather — a very big sound for two people — is an upbeat celebration and an incitement to hope.

“We then break until Monday, September 9, when 2017 Best Group winners the Furrow Collective are in concert to start the new season.”

Monday’s concert starts at 8pm. Tickets are £15 in advance or £16 on the door. To book, call the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

• Looking ahead to the 2019-20 season, the Furrow Collective on September 9 are followed by Phil Beer and Johhny Coppin on September 16, Dervish on September 23, and Home Service with John Tams on September 30. The club welcomes Leveret on October 7, Chris While and Julie Matthews on October 14, The Pitmen Poets on October 21, Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Big Band on November 25, Belshazzar’s Feast on December 9, and St Agnes Fountain on December 16.