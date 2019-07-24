Youngsters will take to Garsington stage

YOUNG singers from Henley, Hambleden and Frieth will perform at Garsington Opera next Friday (August 2).

The festival’s 80-strong youth company, aged from nine to 21, will stage the world premiere of a new opera, The Happy Princess, based on Oscar Wilde’s The Happy Prince, at 6.30pm.

A Garsington spokesman said: “This new commission written for the youth company is composed by Paul Fincham with a libretto by Jessica Duchen and will be performed on the main stage at Wormsley. Many of those involved have no prior experience of music and drama. A number of students are working backstage in design, lighting and stage management.”

For more information on the production, visit www.

garsingtonopera.org