Circus trip back to the Summer of Love was poetry in motion

Giffords Circus | Windsor Great Park | Sunday, July 21

GIFFORDS’ much-loved “village green” circus is once again touring — the familiar burgundy showman’s wagons with their gold and blue livery appearing in the most English of locations across the southern counties.

Windsor Great Park was the perfect setting for our Sunday afternoon trip to Xanadu — the name of the circus’s 2019 show having been inspired by Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s famous 1797 poem Kubla Khan.

My two children and I felt a sense of excitement and anticipation on arriving in the midst of what at first appeared to be a village fete — families picnicking on the grass, stalls selling popcorn, sweets and ice-cream, wagons and tents dispensing pizza and even a shop displaying Emma Bridgewater mugs and tea towels.

However, you would be hard pressed to find a fete — let alone a circus — that has its own travelling restaurant, Circus Sauce.

A few people dressed in headbands and floral patterned clothes milling around outside gave a hint of what was to come. This year the big top has been transformed into a pleasure dome, with a flower power theme, coloured streamers and a tie-dye backdrop.

Director Cal McCrystal and circus founder Nell Gifford have cleverly blended the mystical elements of Kubla Khan with the psychedelic Seventies.

Sitting on the velvet cushions lining the benches, with James Keay’s talented live orchestra playing mellow Seventies music, the compere Michael Fletcher introduced the show and made the crowd feel instantly at ease.

Tweedy the Clown, who is now a Giffords institution, appeared with his “pet iron” and, despite apparently being on the run from Circus Sauce, proceeded to juggle and fry pancakes in his inimitable fashion.

A suited and booted family, clearly from out of town, stumbled across the ring and looked bewildered amongst the hippies in their flared jeans.

The audience was then invited to embrace peace and love by one of the first acts, the Pozo Pita Troupe and The Ringboys.

Two white doves fluttered down into the ring and were guided on to a peace symbol and a globe.

The magic had begun and my two children were then mesmerised by the sudden appearance of half a dozen white doves.

Singer Lil Rice, Nell Gifford’s niece, made a sparkling debut on the cyr wheel, spinning effortlessly in a fluid and sinuous way that had everyone amazed and bewitched.

This act was later declared the children’s firm favourite and it was hard to disagree.

Lil was followed by juggler Jacob D’Eustachio, a highly entertaining and accomplished performer.

Tweedy returned to balance on a unicycle and juggle fire sticks, causing much mirth as he was chased again by the Circus Sauce chef.

No Giffords show would be complete without breathtaking acrobatics and trapeze artists.

Anna Rastsova, a fourth generation circus performer gave the audience a daring display on the flying trapeze, to gasps of delight.

The Havana Circus Company, aka “The Beautiful People”, demonstrated their faultless skills on the bars and a giant skipping rope, infusing Latin energy with a festival vibe that prompted my eldest to exclaim “That was just amazing!”

Proving that circus is a true family affair, Nell Gifford appeared, resplendent on horseback, to the sounds of the Kirsty MacColl cover of the Kinks song Days, alongside her daughter, Red.

The horses alone are a marvel in Giffords Circus, beautifully cared for and central to the show.

For me, the Hungarian Donnert family, who performed death-defying somersaults and backflips on horseback while cantering around the ring, were the stand-out attraction.

The closing acts included hilarious pantomime from Tweedy and Mr Fips, who hurled buckets of water and coloured goo at the audience, to squeals of delight from young and old alike.

Bringing the whole cast together at the end of the show, we were all invited to feel the love in psychedelic fashion, and it was impossible not to get up and clap, sing and dance in the ring.

We stumbled out of the big top feeling thoroughly entertained and uplifted, drunk on flower power.

Giffords Circus is now playing at Stonor Park until Monday (July 29).

Olivia Marsden