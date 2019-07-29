Students in concert

STUDENTS from the Montgomery Holloway Music Trust’s summer school will be in concert at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead tomorrow night (Saturday).

They will be performing with Laurie Holloway and his trio in the Altwood Road venue’s Courtyard Theatre at 7.30pm — the culmination of a week of study and practice under the tutelage of the pianist and composer that began on Monday at Highfield School in Maidenhead.

Tickets are £12 and can be booked by calling 01628 788997 or visiting www.nordenfarm.org