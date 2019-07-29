Jazz singer-songwriter is looking to float your boat

SINGER-songwriter Purdy will be the star attraction when Hobbs of Henley hosts a gin and jazz cruise aboard the New Orleans paddle steamer next Saturday (August 3).

A Hobbs spokesman said: “Purdy and her band will be providing sultry jazz under the stars while we will be providing the gin and boat cruise and a delicious curry by The Happy Gurkha.

“Purdy combines her own unique style with nuances of Nina Simone, Nancy Sinatra, Peggy Lee and Henry Mancini. She offers a playful swagger with a hugely entertaining on-stage appeal.”

Tickets for the cruise, which runs from 7pm to 10.30pm, include a Mr Hobbs G&T on arrival. For more information and to book, visit www.hobbsofhenley.com

n On Saturday, September 21, at 7pm Purdy will be in concert at the Corn Exchange in Wallingford. Tickets are £12. For more information and to book, visit www.cornexchange.org.uk