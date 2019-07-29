Monday, 29 July 2019

Quartet have date at Hambleden Church

CLARINETTIST Neil Aston will join the Antonin String Quartet for a concert at the St Mary the Virgin church in Hambleden tomorrow night (Saturday).

Concert organiser Christine Wells said: “Neil has played with many ensembles, including the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, and given solo and chamber recitals nationwide.

“He will perform the Weber clarinet quintet and Adagio for Clarinet and Strings by Baermann.

“The Antonin Quartet take their name from the Czech composer Antonin Dvorak, whose last quartet they will play along with Mozart’s Dissonance K465.”

Tickets for the 7.30pm concert are £15 from Hambleden Stores or on the door. There is free admission for under-18s.

