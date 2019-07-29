Jazz singers paid great tribute to their forebears

Janette Mason presents the Music of Ella and Sarah | St Andrew’s Church, Caversham | Saturday, July 20

CONCERTS in Caversham presented an evening of outstanding jazz in the beautiful setting of St Andrew’s Church in Albert Road, Caversham.

The building’s excellent acoustics gave full voice to vocalists Juliet Roberts and Vimala Rowe, who evoked the enduring musical legacy of Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan, under the guiding hand of pianist and arranger Janette Mason.

As the first-class programme notes pointed out, these two iconic figures of 20th century song were rightly known respectively as “The First Queen of Song” and “The Divine One”.

Surely their spirits must have been somewhere present in the high vaults of St Andrew’s Church to inspire such superlative performances from Juliet and Vimala, two of the most gifted, swinging and expressive vocal artists one is likely to find performing anywhere in the world and each blessed with the ability to light up the stage with their presence and to communicate instantly with their audience.

The thoughtful programming was another great feature of the evening. Juliet set the evening in motion with three nicely contrasting songs: A-Tisket, A-Tasket, a delightful nursery rhyme with a warm jazz feeling that gave Ella Fitzgerald her first hit in 1938 with the Chick Webb band; Cole Porter’s classic Night and Day; and a beautiful interpretation of the Gershwin brothers’ Love Is Here to Stay.

Vimala joined her for a good-humoured duet, and a brief dance, on another Gershwin hit They Can’t Take That Away from Me, before taking centre stage herself for Johnny Mercer’s boppish-flavoured Day In, Day Out, and the Gershwins’ anthem to the Great Depression, Nice Work If You Can Get It.

She rounded off this section with Gee, Baby, Ain’t I Good to You, a number often taken at walking pace but in this case an absolute barnstormer, with Janette Mason and her quartet — Shanti on trumpet, Simon Little on bass and Lloyd Haines on drums, making only his second appearance with the group — in full flight.

Juliet returned to the stage for a soulful Someone to Watch Over Me — a performance that demonstrated the astonishing strength and emotional power of her voice.

Then she joined forces once more with Vimala to close the first set on a fun note with It’s All Right with Me, and to send the audience off in rapturous spirits to the delights of the interval refreshments provided by the Concerts in Caversham support team.

The gathering dusk and the effect of coloured lighting brought a change of atmosphere for Vimala Rowe’s opening to the second set — a nightclub intimacy for Lullaby of Birdland and Mean to Me and a sense of perfect stillness and tranquility for Solitude — set against the sparse background of Janette Mason’s piano.

Has there ever been such a spellbinding interpretation of Duke Ellington’s despairing cry for a love lost?

Juliet arrived back on stage to lift the spirits in tandem with Vimala on an hilarious I Can't Give You Anything but Love, Baby, which featured the unique sounds of Shanti’s slide trumpet, before she launched into a brilliant fast-moving and emotionally charged Janette Mason arrangement of Autumn Leaves.

As the evening drew towards its close, Juliet called for the audience’s participation and thanks to the expert coaching of the two protagonists — and a swinging band — everyone arrived at a passable version of It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing), with those to the south of the main aisle taking the honours with their resplendently tuneful, or should I say raucous, chorus line of “doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah.” Rodgers and Hart’s evergreen The Lady Is a Tramp rounded off an incredible evening with a little liberty-taking on the part of Vimala, who amended the lyrics to pose the question “Why come to Caversham with emeralds and pearls?”

Equally, why stop when everyone is having such fun? The band laid down an infectious funky groove and with the audience on their feet, clapping their hands, Juliet and Vimala rocked St Andrew’s to the depths of its foundations with a showstopping Sunny. Fantastic!

All those involved with Concerts in Caversham are to be congratulated for bringing literally to our doorstep an evening of world-class jazz entertainment that demonstrated without a shadow of doubt that the UK is blessed with an exceptional depth and range of musical talent.

Thanks also for the excellent quality of sound and the warm hospitality.

The next Jazz at St Andrew’s concert scheduled for July 18, 2020, can’t come around soon enough!

Trevor Bannister