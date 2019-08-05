Vespers were a fantastic note for opera festival to end on

Vespers of 1610 | Garsington Opera at Wormsley | Thursday, July 25

MONTEVERDI’S Vespers of 1610 was a fantastic conclusion to this year’s Garsington season at the idyllic Wormsley estate.

The 1610 vespers — a collection of glorious sacred choral works — is one of the largest to precede Bach’s great oratorios, but differs in that the texts of the music do not spin a story and may not have been written for a single performance.

It is breathtaking in the range and demands of the music and, at Garsington, full of drama.

The hugely impressive conductor, Lawrence Cummings, opened with the sonorous Deus in adjutorium, leading the chorus into the dramatic Gloria. A fabulous start to what proved to be a truly special experience.

Cummings, dancing with the joy of the music, continued to match his startling entry with a level of dynamic conducting mixed with great sensitivity throughout the evening — weaving a magical tapestry from The English Concert, The English Cornett and Sacbut Ensemble, The Garsington Opera Chorus and five outstanding soloists: Mary Bevan, Sophie Bevan, Benjamin Hulett, Robert Murray and James Way.

As if this were not enough to conjure with, Cummings also contributed to the continuo on harpsichord and organ — truly outstanding.

This was an enchanting and thrilling evening of some of the most beautiful music I have ever heard.

The dark grey staging on to which the Latin text and translations were projected, provided different levels for the singers, who moved slowly and quietly on and off stage to create various groupings, while soloists popped up in various parts of the staging and the auditorium.

This added to the drama of the production and gave an acoustic impression of an auditorium larger than the intimate space of the opera house we were in.

However, not all the solo voices were equally suited to this challenge and did not always meet the demands of the off-stage manoeuvres.

But this quibble is minor compared with the musical skills and delights, the variety of moods conveyed, the exuberance of performances and the stunning musicality of the two instrumental groups.

The work comprises a number of styles portrayed through psalms, motets and hymns.

All the music may be considered sacred music, much set to biblical or liturgical text, including the very tender and almost sensual Nigra Sum (Robert Murray) and Pulcras Es (Mary and Sophie Bevan) from the Song of Solomon.

These are somewhat different from the psalms and hymns as they are very definitely about human rather than godly love.

The third motet, Duo Seraphim, was sung by two of the tenors, with the third joining for Tres sunt (Robert Murray, Benjamin Hulett, James Way).

All were sung with great sensitivity with a marvellous continuo including two sensational theorbos. The Magnificat with the final fortissimo Gloria and Sicut erat brought well-deserved rapturous applause from the audience.

Seen in the gathering dusk of the hottest day yet recorded, these vespers were like chilled champagne: first class, highly enjoyable and spirit-enhancing.

If you didn’t manage to get to Garsington this year, be sure to make a date for next year’s summer treats.

Susan Edwards