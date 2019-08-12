HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
THE Hambleden Valley Choir will give a free concert at the village church in Sunday, starting at 3.30pm.
It will perform some favourite anthems and individual members will sing ballads and songs from shows.
They will be conducted by Christine Wells with Malcolm Stowell at the organ.
Visitors may go in and out of the church as they please during the concert and tea and cakes will be on sale in the churchyard.
12 August 2019
