Songwriter’s back on home turf for intimate gig

SINGER-songwriter Megan Henwood will play an intimate gig at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on Wednesday (August 14).

The pub’s chef patron Paul Clerehugh said: “I’m a big Megan fan. Her most recent album Head Heart Hand still plays continuously in my car.

“It features the track Love/Loathe which enjoys much radio play and is one of my all-time favourite songs.”

Megan, who was born in Henley but now lives in Oxford, has been performing since she was nine years old.

In 2009, before she had released her first album, she won the coveted BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award alongside her brother Joe.

Mr Clerehugh added: “After winning the BBC award Meg’s career went crazy, with regular festival appearances at Warwick, Sidmouth, Glastonbury, Cambridge and Cropredy.

“Megan is beautiful, talented and humble. She’s a brillian songsmith and a bloody good guitarist.

“Powerful, poignant, witty lyrics are woven around timeless pop melodies. So not finger-in-the-ear droning traditional folk music — melodic, vibrant, fresh, energetic stuff.”

Tickets, in the form of a music cover charge, are £15. The Crooked Billet’s full, regular menu will be available on the night. To book, call (01491) 681048.