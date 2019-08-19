Monday, 19 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Music by the beach

A SHOWCASE for up and coming musical performers comes to Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead next Saturday (August 24) for the Big Berkshire Beach Gig.

Bluegrass band Papa Truck will be headlining, with acoustic sets from Livvy Beer, Alfie Griffin, Abi Powell, Only Ukes and Marc Woosnam.

The show starts at 8pm. Tickets are £5 from the box office on 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33