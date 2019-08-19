Music by the beach

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
A SHOWCASE for up and coming musical performers comes to Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead next Saturday (August 24) for the Big Berkshire Beach Gig.
Bluegrass band Papa Truck will be headlining, with acoustic sets from Livvy Beer, Alfie Griffin, Abi Powell, Only Ukes and Marc Woosnam.
The show starts at 8pm. Tickets are £5 from the box office on 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org
