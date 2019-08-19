Australian blues gig

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
AUSTRALIAN blues guitarist Rob Tognoni will perform at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead next Friday (August 23) from 8pm.
He is an energetic and inventive performer, who has opened for the likes of Roy Buchanan and Joe Walsh from the Eagles in a 40-year career.
Tickets are £15 from the box office on 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org
