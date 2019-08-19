Brass on meadows

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
A BRASS band will be performing in Henley tomorrow (Saturday).
The Pangbourne Band will be at the bandstand in Mill Meadows.
Next Saturday (August 24), Michelle B returns to the venue where she will sing pop classics as well as her own songs.
Tony Oliver’s Jazz Days will then perform on the following day.
Performances usually take place from 2pm to 4pm.
