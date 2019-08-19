Cafe hosts live jazz

GUITARIST Hugh Turner will perform jazz at the Global Café in Reading tomorrow (Saturday).

He will appear alongside the Heavy Funk Quartet at the London Street venue from 9am to 1am. Tickets are £5.

Next Thursday (August 22), Gil Avanzi will be performing at the café and be joined by Ewen Baird (saxes), Nick Hill (keyboard), Martin Dix (guitar), Howard King (bass) and Andrew Last (drums).

Entry is free but donations are welcome.