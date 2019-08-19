Pop star Rita is on track for race meet

POP star Rita Ora is to take centre stage at the summer race meeting at the Royal Windsor Racecourse next Saturday (August 24).

The R.I.P. singer and one-time Henley Festival headliner will be in concert after the racing at 8.15pm.

A spokesman said: “It’s been a momentous few years for Rita. Since her rise to prominence in 2012 she’s sold a staggering seven million singles, had 13 top 10 hits and recorded a number one platinum-selling debut album, Ora.

“Number one singles Hot Right Now and How We Do (Party) established her as a household name and kept her atop the UK charts.

“Last year saw the release of her platinum-selling album Phoenix. The first single from the album, Let Me Love You, became her 13th top 10 single, setting a new UK chart record for the most top 10 singles by a British female artist.

“Her popularity continues to grow, with a billion Spotify streams worldwide from her latest five singles alone. She has also been recognised within the industry, with five Brit Award nominations under her belt, as well as countless collaborations with some of music’s hottest acts, including Liam Payne, Charli XCX and Avicii.”

Gates open at 2pm on the day with the last race due at 7.45pm. Tickets are £37.50 for adults and £20 for under-18s. To book, visit www.vmstickets.co.uk