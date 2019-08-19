Opera’s tragic lovers will be reunited at the Kenton

THEY’RE two of the best known and most tragic lovers in the history of opera.

Now the heart-wrenching tale of Rodolfo and Mimi is coming to the Kenton Theatre courtesy of London-based Opera Holloway.

The company has been staging summer productions in Henley for the past five years, initially in partnership with Fawley-based charity Opera Prelude, which works to give young singers a start.

Last year they performed a version of Romeo and Juliet at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, but this year they are looking forward to taking to the Kenton stage for the first time with a new production of Puccini’s La Bohème.

That said, the show on Thursday, September 26, will feature a number of singers who have performed at the New Street venue before, including soprano Callie Gaston and Henley tenor Alex Haigh.

A spokesman for Opera Holloway said: “We are delighted to be performing Puccini’s La Bohème, a thrilling and passionate love story that depicts the ever changing fortunes of four flatmates reluctant to leave their student days behind them.

“Conducted by Lewis Gaston and directed by Fiona Williams, we follow the unfolding love story of Mimi and Rodolfo from its joyous beginnings to the bitter end.

“This contemporary new production of Puccini’s classic tear-jerker captures the raw, consuming power of young love, performed in Opera Holloway’s trademark intimate and immediate style.”

The production is currently touring the country, with dates in Hackney, Surrey, Dorset and West Sussex before it reaches Henley.

For conductor Lewis Gaston, being able to play the Kenton shows the progress the company has made over the past five years.

“For the first three years we were up at a private address in Fawley,” he says. “But the eventual aim was to get enough of a following so we could go to the Kenton.”

What led them to choose La Bohème for this year’s production?

“It’s probably the most famous opera, and certainly one of the most popular operas of all time — which is a double-edged sword, of course.

“We’ve talked about doing it for a few years and I think it’s one of those pieces that because it’s so well known, when you do it you want to make sure you absolutely nail it.”

Puccini’s La Bohème is famously set in the Latin Quarter of Paris in the 1840s, but Opera Holloway’s production moves the action to a seaside town on the south coast of England in the present day.

Four young men are living the youthful dream, yearning for love and not working too hard. Their flat is run down, they’re content to live mainly on takeaways, they complain when they run out of money and have perfected the art of dodging the landlord.

Their lives are filled with trips to the pub, late-night dancing and girls. Until one day Mimi knocks on the door, Rodolfo opens it, eyes and hands meet and a passionate affair begins.

“Rather than being in Paris in the 19th century we’ve come forward to present-day Worthing in West Sussex,” says Lewis. “The idea being that winter in a coastal English town can be a little bleak.

“Such a crucial key to La Bohème is the poverty in which they’re living, despite their often quite upbeat spirits. I think we forget that there is actually a lot of poverty still in this country, once you get away from London.

“In a few weeks I’m going up towards the west coast, heading out towards the border with Scotland, and some of those places along there can be particularly deprived.

“That’s not saying that Worthing is at all, but we were looking for somewhere where there might be students and where they would be living in places that probably aren’t really fit for purpose.

“The characters are students, which fits with the original very well. And then one of them’s a graphic designer, you know, instead of a painter — that sort of thing.

“They’re all trying to make ends meet and they’re definitely a part of what we would now call the gig economy, doing odds and sods here and there. One of them teaches a musical instrument — all things I can remember people doing when I was at university.”

Does that mean there’s an autobiographical element to the production? “I have to be careful here!” laughs Lewis. “I studied at Royal Holloway and had a wonderful time there. But the private accommodation I organised outside of that, looking back there was mould growing up all the walls.”

• Tickets for La Bohème are £22. The performance, which starts at 7.30pm, has a running time of 150 minutes, including an interval. To book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk