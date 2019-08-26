Monday, 26 August 2019

Acclaimed bluegrass at centre

THE first UK band to be recognised by the International Bluegrass Music Association performs at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts on September 8 from 7.30pm.

Midnight Skyracer features Leanne Thorose’s vocals and mandolin, Tabitha Agnew’s backing vocals and banjo playing, Eleanor Wilkie’s bass grooves; Laura Carrivick’s flair on both fiddle and dobro and twin sister Charlotte’s guitar, with the sisters also filling in the vocal harmonies.

In just over a year of performing they have racked up slots at the Cambridge Folk Festival and Fairport’s Cropredy Convention. They have also completed a tour of Germany and Switzerland as well as two UK tours.

The band became the first UK band to gain recognition in the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Momentum awards, receiving a nomination for best band and Tabitha received a nomination in the instrumentalist category.

In February 2018 they released their critically acclaimed debut album, Fire.

Tickets are £14, concessions £12 from the box office on 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org

