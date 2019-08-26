Ageing stars go back to their roots

I REMEMBER Henley in 1983, I was a 16-year-old girl curled up in my bedroom listening to Labour of Love by UB40. Fast forward 36 years and here they are, playing tracks off that very album.

For those of us who remember the eclectic and ground-breaking music scene of the Eighties, Rewind is a nostalgic trip down memory lane, a place where we all know how to ska dance and we all know the words to Vienna.

It might be our last chance to see some of the artists who inspired us as we grew up — we watched them on Top of the Pops, we pored over every scrap of information we could find in Smash Hits, we copied their hairstyles — they were on the soundtrack to our teenage lives and we loved them dearly.

I find it rather odd that this unique music festival has evolved into some kind of bizarre fancy-dress party — but more on that later.

First, the music. John Peel famously said that Teenage Kicks by The Undertones was his favourite song ever, so a worthy opening act indeed, even though Feargal Sharkey isn’t their lead singer any more.

They were followed on stage by The Dire Straits Experience, made up of the original saxophonist Chris White and some other professional musicians playing crowd-pleasers from the band’s back catalogue, like Walk of Life and Romeo and Juliet. Johnny Hates Jazz sounded decent, not one of my favourites but I did recognise the hit single Turn Back the Clock.

Next up was UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell and Astro. A hugely successful reggae-pop band from Birmingham, they sold millions of records worldwide but ended up beset by financial woes and legal battles after the band broke up.

So, looking slightly jaded but still loveable, eight UB40 musicians walked on to the stage on Saturday, and it was good to see them again. Denim-clad Ali Campbell’s familiar cheeky face is still smiling, and Astro was dressed in a snazzy white suit with a white hat pulled down over his dreadlocks.

They opened with If It Happens Again and played hit after hit, Homely Girl, Rat in Mi Kitchen, Many Rivers to Cross, Kingston Town, Food for Thought and Can’t Help Falling in Love, finishing with a brilliantly extended rendition of Red Red Wine.

It must have taken some courage for Kim Appleby, the surviving half of sister duo Mel & Kim, to relaunch her live music career recently. She seemed nervous on the Rewind stage, but she performed well. American pop star Tiffany followed on with her set, which included I Think We’re Alone Now and I Saw Her Standing There by the Beatles.

Heather Small from M People, despite a minor outfit malfunction, looked amazing and sounded magnificent, performing a crop of great dance tracks like Proud, One Night in Heaven, Search for the Hero and Moving on Up.

New wave synth band Heaven 17 performed (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang, Come Live with Me and other tracks from their Penthouse and Pavements album, ending with a joyous Temptation singalong that went on for quite some time. Lead singer Glenn Gregory’s shock of bright blond hair has gone now, but he is still a vampirically handsome figure all dressed in black. He said hello to his mum and dad who were in the audience.

Lulu sashayed on to the stage next in a wide-brimmed black hat, a jazzy kimono jacket and sunglasses. She sang Take That’s Relight My Fire, David Bowie’s The Man Who Sold The World, a cover of Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved, the Bond theme The Man With The Golden Gun, I Can’t Turn You Loose by Otis Redding and some of her own material too.

The rain shower didn’t dampen the crowd’s enthusiasm for this evergreen pop icon — she chatted to them like they were old friends, telling tales from her long career, and they jumped around enthusiastically to her best-known song, Shout.

Sixties Motown band The Four Tops were the last act on stage on Saturday night. A strange headline choice for this event, I thought, but they were slick and soulful and rattled out a string of hits from across the years.

Toyah and The Doctor from Doctor and the Medics compèred on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Their role was to come on stage throughout the day and chat to the audience between acts — an important job maybe, but probably a rather thankless one as everyone drifts away during those times to get refreshments or go to the toilet.

Sunday’s opening act was From the Jam and then came Neville Staple — former front man of The Specials, founding member of Fun Boy Three and affectionately known as “the original rudeboy”.

The Neville Staple Band burst on to the stage with Gangsters and then played a brilliant set of ska and reggae numbers including Pressure Drop, Monkey Man, A Message to You Rudy, and Ghost Town. His wife, Christine Sugary Staple, is part of the band and sang Bananarama’s vocal part in Really Saying Something. It wasn’t exactly The Specials or Fun Boy Three, but it felt just as good and I loved every joyous minute of it.

Continuing with the two-tone theme, The Selecter belted out Two Minute Hero, Missing Words, Train to Skaville, James Bond, Too Much Pressure and On My Radio. It was also a rare treat to see The Wailers, Bob Marley’s legendary band now fronted by Rastafarian Joshua David Barrett, playing reggae classics like I Shot the Sheriff, No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds and Jamming.

The highlight of Hazel O’Connor’s set was the saxophone solo at the end of Will You. Midge Ure looked happy to be there and ploughed through a string of Ultravox and solo hits like Fade to Grey and Dancing With Tears in My Eyes. The highlight of his set was, of course, the ‘this means nothing to me, oh Vienna’ line, as 20,000 people raised their arms in the air and sang it together at the tops of their voices.

Paul Young has always been a master of catchy pop ditties and the crowd seemed to enjoy the likes of Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home) and Every Time We Go Away. Belinda Carlisle put on a strong performance too, although admittedly I am not a huge fan.

Kathy Sledge of the original Sister Sledge was surprisingly good. Joined on stage by a large number of glamorous dancing stage sisters singing non-stop dance hits, she performed Lost in Music, Everybody Dance and We Are Family. I thought that inviting audience members on stage to show off their moves during He’s the Greatest Dancer was unnecessary, but otherwise it was an energetic and polished act.

Michael Bolton cancelled his headline appearance due to ill health, but I was happy to hear that the replacement act was to be folk-rock band The Waterboys.

Band leader Mike Scott is a rather quirky, weasely looking figure. A Scottish singer-songwriter and brilliant musician with a confident rock-star swagger, he has continued to create great music since his Eighties albums Fisherman’s Blues and This is the Sea.

Mike Scott switched from one guitar to another and then on to keyboards. His band and backing singers were fantastic and performed with gusto a full set of rock-n-roll numbers and folk songs — the electric fiddle really came into its own on Fisherman’s Blues — finishing with Purple Rain by Prince.

The Whole of the Moon by the Waterboys is one of my favourite songs of all time, so to hear it live at the end of a long busy weekend was a special thing for me. The audience greeted the band warmly, although they probably didn’t know most of the songs.

Most people bring fold-up chairs to sit on, and the area at the front of the main stage gets crowded but never rowdy. Rewind customers are a jovial, laid-back bunch, and the atmosphere is mellow and family-friendly.

Which brings me on to the outfits. At the risk of sounding like a summertime Scrooge, I do not see the point of going to a music festival wearing fancy dress. Do you have more fun if you spend two days in a Wonder Woman costume? I am not convinced.

Around a third or so of the people there were wearing leg-warmers, headbands, Rubik’s cube skirts, lacy fingerless gloves, trilby hats or two-tone braces. Choose Life t-shirts, Barbie costumes, Hi-de-Hi uniforms, tarts-and-vicars. Adam Ant, early Madonna, Super Mario eating pizza, Freddie Mercury drinking a pint, selfie photo-bombers in leotards and Tina Turner wigs. Why?

Younger people at the festival must think we spent the eighties dressed in fluorescent pink rara skirts. Take my word for it kids, we didn’t.

I know fancy dress is just a bit of harmless fun, and in this case, it is also an amusing way of honouring cultural memories. But fancy dress is also about tribalism and fitting in — which, considering the eighties music scene was all about nonconformity, is something of a paradox — and in my opinion Rewind would be no worse off if everyone just wore normal clothes (bah humbug).

I had a great time, even without legwarmers on. For me, UB40 stole the show on Saturday, Neville Staple was my favourite act on Sunday, and seeing The Waterboys at the very end was a magical moment I will never forget.