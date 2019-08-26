Tribute to soul king

A CONCERT celebrating the career of Stevie Wonder will be staged at Goring village hall on September 13.

Saxophonist Derek Nash and vocalist Noel McCalla will take to the stage from 7.30pm.

Nash is the lead saxophonist in Jools Holland’s band while McCalla has performed with the likes of Morrisey and will be backed by Neil Angilley (piano), Jonathan Noyce (bass) and Nic France (drums).

Tickets are £15 from Inspiration in High Street, Goring, or from John Calvert on (01491) 874492 or jcjazz@btinternet.com