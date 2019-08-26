Monday, 26 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tribute to soul king

A CONCERT celebrating the career of Stevie Wonder will be staged at Goring village hall on September 13.

Saxophonist Derek Nash and vocalist Noel McCalla will take to the stage from 7.30pm.

Nash is the lead saxophonist in Jools Holland’s band while McCalla has performed with the likes of Morrisey and will be backed by Neil Angilley (piano), Jonathan Noyce (bass) and Nic France (drums).

Tickets are £15 from Inspiration in High Street, Goring, or from John Calvert on (01491) 874492 or jcjazz@btinternet.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33