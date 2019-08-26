Folk club reveals autumn line-up

BRITISH band the Furrow Collective will launch the new season at Nettlebed Folk Club.

The award-winning critically acclaimed

four-piece will play the High Street venue on September 9.

The group comprises Lucy Farrell (vocals, viola and saw), Rachel Newton (vocals, harp and fiddle), Emily Portman (vocals, banjo and concertina) and Alasdair Roberts (vocals and guitars).

Formed in 2013, the group were drawn together by a shared love of traditional song and balladry of England, Scotland and beyond and an open, intuitive approach to collaboration.

Their debut album, At Our Next Meeting, was recorded with award-winning producer Andy Bell and led to a nomination for Best Group and Best Traditional Track in the 2015 BBC Radio Two Folk Awards and a live session on BBC Radio Two.

They were then named Best Band at the 2017 BBC Radio Two Folk Awards, hot on the heels of the release in late 2016 of their second album, Wild Hog.

The performance runs from 8pm to 11pm and tickets are £15.

Folk club patron Phil Beer will be joined by Gloucestershire singer-songwriter and musician Johnny Coppin for a concert on September 16.

They are reforming their live partnership three years after they performed a reunion show at the club three years ago.

The duo performed many gigs together in the Seventies and Eighties including Glastonbury and tours of Italy, Germany and Holland with a mix of vocals, piano, guitars, fiddles and mandolin.

The performance starts at 8pm to 11pm and tickets are £16.

Described by the BBC as “an icon of Irish music”, Dervish will perform at the folk club on September 23.

The band has played at festivals from Rio, Brazil, to Glastonbury, toured with the Irish President and struck up tunes on the Great Wall of China.

The group is renowned for its live performances and its interpretation of traditional songs. It has just released a new album, The Great Irish Songbook.

The performance is from 8pm to 11pm and tickets are £18.

The newly-reformed Home Service with John Tams will close out the month on September 30.

Tams has been re-enlisted alongside John Kirkpatrick as joint frontmen and lead vocalists amid rumours of new material and a new album on the horizon.

The performance is from 8pm to 11pm and tickets are £19.

For more information and to book tickets, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk