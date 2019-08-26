Jazz night at Billet

Community buses ‘need more funding to survive’
THE owner of a community bus service says it ... [more]
Monday, 26 August 2019
JAZZ singer Fleur Stevenson is performing at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on September 4 at 8.35pm.
She will present songs from her recently released album Follow Me alongside some choice cuts from the American Songbook in addition to sing-a-long, feel-good jazz favourites.
Stevenson will be backed by Pete Billington (piano), Andy Crowdy (double bass) and Simon Price (drums).
Guests should arrive at 7pm for food and drinks. Tickets are £15 from (01491) 681048.
26 August 2019
More News:
Community buses ‘need more funding to survive’
THE owner of a community bus service says it ... [more]
POLL: Have your say