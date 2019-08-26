Monday, 26 August 2019

Jazz night at Billet

JAZZ singer Fleur Stevenson is performing at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on September 4 at 8.35pm.

She will present songs from her recently released album Follow Me alongside some choice cuts from the American Songbook in addition to sing-a-long, feel-good jazz favourites.

Stevenson will be backed by Pete Billington (piano), Andy Crowdy (double bass) and Simon Price (drums).

Guests should arrive at 7pm for food and drinks. Tickets are £15 from (01491) 681048.

