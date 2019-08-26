Vivacious singing captured the majesty of our waterways

OPERA PRELUDE provided another wonderful evening of entertainment at Peel Fold in Henley, last Friday.

The event was held to honour the memory of Beatrice Lillie, star of stage and screen during the Twenties and Thirties, who lived at Peel Fold for many years.

During this time she entertained the likes of composers Noel Coward and Ivor Novello and all three were frequently heard singing together while cruising up and down the river in Beatrice’s boat.

Opera Prelude, the Henley-based charity dedicated to supporting young singers at the start of their careers, was also supporting three charities with a share of their proceeds: the Thames Valley Adventure Playground, the Chiltern Centre and RAW Workshop.

The theme of the programme was decidedly aquatic and blended perfectly with the watery conditions of the evening- not only was the river flowing swiftly by but also, true to form, the British weather delivered sustained rain throughout the proceedings.

Totally undeterred by such wet circumstances and safely ensconced under the large tent, the audience thoroughly enjoyed themselves and joined in with well-known choruses from Novello’s We’ll gather lilacs, Flanders and Swann’s The Hippopotamus Song, Captain Algernon Drummond’s Eton Boating Song and finally, the prommers’ last-night favourite, Thomas Arne’s Rule Britannia.

Entitled Jolly Boating Weather, the recital was introduced by Opera Prelude’s Outreach Director Alex Haigh and fittingly opened with Betsy O’Hagan’s Old Father Thames, delivered by all three of the evening’s singers together, as a rousing call to duty and a tribute to the river running by.

Thereafter we heard solos from Mimi Doulton (soprano), Felicity Turner (mezzo soprano) and Xavier Hetherington (tenor), punctuated by further trio arrangements.

All singers brought their unique qualities to their own songs, yet blended well together in the ensembles.

Doulton’s lyrical voice rang out in Novello’s Waltz of my Heart, while later in Poor Wandering One from Pirates of Penzance(Gilbert and Sullivan) she mastered the coloratura passages clearly and excelled on her final top note. Jerome Kern’s Can’t help lovin dat Man (Porgy and Bess) was sung with warmth and feeling.

Hetherington’s Shenandoah was very touching while he also captured the poetic mood in Sullivan’s Oh, is There Not One Maiden Breast? Take a pair of sparkling eyes was aptly delivered with great sparkle while in Cole Porter’s Stately Homes Hetherington’s excellent diction made for a very amusing performance.

Felicity Turner is a compelling presence on stage, crafting the simplest of songs — Cole Porter’s Tale of the Oyster — into a star turn through her animated and vivacious characterisation.

Rossini’s Anzoleta dopo la regatta demonstrated her prowess in the classical style. Deep River was well-controlled while the audience was entranced by her passionate rendition of Porter’s So in Love.

A special mention must be made of Natalie Burch’s wonderful accompanying; she captured the mood and style of each song perfectly and enhanced each singer’s performance.

Massive thanks and acknowledgement must go to Alan and Carol Pontin for providing the concert venue and allowing us all to share in the sheer delight of their stunning riverside surroundings.