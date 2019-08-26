Thames festival returns with aim to change cultural scene

THE Reading Thames Festival returns for a third year from September 26 to 29.

The annual cross-arts programme presents works from across the spectrum of music, performance, literature, popular culture, design and visual arts.

It takes place across Reading’s cultural, unusual and outdoor spaces to create exhilarating audience experiences and unexpected encounters.

The four-day festival will present music, film, theatre, dance, circus, spoken word, and offer a variety of food and drink.

The international line-up includes Turner Prize winner Jeremy Deller’s “acid brass” performed by the Fairey Brass Band, author and BBC presenter Michael Smith, the UK’s leading circus and outdoor arts performers, Cirque Bijou, artists Duckie and author, Orwell Prize winner and Scottish rapper Darren McGarvey aka Loki (The Poverty Safari — Understanding the Anger of Britain’s Underclass).

Taking inspiration from the heritage of the River Thames as a rich source of creativeness this year, the festival programme addresses themes of change and transformation, exploring how music, performance and the arts can bring people together in times of social unrest.

More than 20 Reading and Berkshire artists and organisations have been brought together and there is a new co-commission partnership with Reading University.

A brand-new festival strand — Art After Dark — will be introduced by performer Janine Harrington. This free one-night event on September 26 will present art and performances in various public spaces in the town centre from 5pm to 10.30pm.

The trail will bring Reading’s waterways, town centre, heritage quarter and university alive with artworks and pop-up performances. The event is open to all without tickets.

A spokeswoman said: “Our conviction is in the power of creativity to offer new perspectives on everyday life and the festival aims to act as a catalyst for a new spirit of collaboration and partnership across Reading.

“Driven by an ethos of exchange and collaboration, the festival aims to provoke healthy debate focused on cultural and social progress, spark new ideas, new perspectives and embed a spirit of playfulness, experimentation and openness across the programme.”

For more information, visit www.readingthames

festival.co.uk/