American songbook

Community buses ‘need more funding to survive’
THE owner of a community bus service says it ... [more]
Monday, 26 August 2019
A MUSICAL revue celebrating the songs of American songwriter Carole King is being staged at the Wycombe Swan next Friday (August 30).
The Carole King Songbook is performed by a cast of professional vocalists, featuring costume changes and visual effects.
Tickets are £29 with concessions available from the box office on 01494 512000 or www.wycombe
swan.co.uk
26 August 2019
More News:
Community buses ‘need more funding to survive’
THE owner of a community bus service says it ... [more]
POLL: Have your say