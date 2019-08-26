Monday, 26 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Kites and live music

A KITE festival is being staged by the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts for a second year next Sunday (September 1).

The free event, which also hosts kite making workshops, will return to Boyn Grove Park, Punt Hill, from 1pm to 4pm.

New for this year is a line-up of local performers on the festival’s acoustic stage.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33