Festival at the abbey

A NEW independent music festival will take place at the Reading Abbey Ruins on September 7.

Down At The Abbey features more than 15 acts who will perform across two stages from 11.45am to 10.30pm.

Live-wire piano musician BC Camplight is the headline performer and he will be backed by a six-piece band. He released his critically-acclaimed debut album, Deportation Blues, last year.

There will also be various acts from Reading, such as Saltwater Sun and Ever Hazel, who will be on the main stage.

Tickets are £30 for adults, £15 for children aged between 11 and 17, children aged 10 and below can enter free. To book, visit www.readingarts.com/tickets-reading