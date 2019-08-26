Monday, 26 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festival at the abbey

A NEW independent music festival will take place at the Reading Abbey Ruins on September 7.

Down At The Abbey features more than 15 acts who will perform across two stages from 11.45am to 10.30pm.

Live-wire piano musician BC Camplight is the headline performer and he will be backed by a six-piece band. He released his critically-acclaimed debut album, Deportation Blues, last year.

There will also be various acts from Reading, such as Saltwater Sun and Ever Hazel, who will be on the main stage.

Tickets are £30 for adults, £15 for children aged between 11 and 17, children aged 10 and below can enter free. To book, visit www.readingarts.com/tickets-reading

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33