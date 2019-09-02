Hear old and new at chamber festival

THIS year’s West Wycombe Chamber Music Festival will take place from September 12 to 14 and will feature some of the world’s celebrated classical musicians.

Now in its ninth year, the festival will be held in the Church of St Lawrence at the summit of West Wycombe Hill.

It is being directed by Lawrence Power, who is acknowledged as one of the world’s premier viola players, and the programmes include a mix of the familiar with Vivaldi, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert and Janacek and the less well-known contemporary works.

Laurence says: “We will also be exploring the magical universe of the composer and violist Garth Knox. I have been a huge admirer of his artistry for many years and I’m elated to welcome him this year as composer in residence”.

Other performers include violinists Vilde Frang and Annabelle Meare, cellist John Myerscough, pianist Simon Crawford-Phillips and Power himself.

The festival includes an evening concert on September 12 and concerts morning and evening on September 13 and 14.

There will also be a viola masterclass on September 12 and the addition of “postlude” performances at 10pm on the same and following days.

Tickets range from £12 to £20, £5 for students, and under-18s can enter free. For more information, visit www.westwycombechamber

music.org.uk