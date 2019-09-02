Musical alliance

FANS of heavy metal and classical music will be able to watch Metallica perform alongside the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra at the Vue Newbury cinema at 8pm on October 9.

This is the second time both artists have worked together following the success of their S&M live album in 1999.

Live-streamed from San Francisco, the concert will feature tracks from Metallica’s extensive back catalogue, including Master of Puppets, ...And Justice for All and the self-titled Metallica.

Tickets can be booked now at www.myvue.com