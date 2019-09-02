MUSICAL activists and comedians Jonny & The Baptists will bring their unique brand of politically-charged acoustic mayhem to the South Street Arts Centre in Reading at 8pm on Saturday, September 21.

Jonny Donahoe and Paddy Gervers hope to bring people together with satirical songs and comedy-rock anthems which will explore themes of tribalism, privilege, and knowing when to admit you’re wrong.

The duo are regularly featured on BBC Radio 4’s The Now Show as well as regular appearances on The Infinite Monkey Cage, Live From Television Centre and Sketchorama.

Tickets are £16 from www.readingarts.com