All Saints and Souls

GORING Chamber Choir present Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem and seasonal motets for its autumn concert on October 26.

The concert at Douai Abbey from 7.30pm is to mark All Saints and All Souls, which is commemorated on November 1 and 2.

The movement of Duruflé’s Requiem of 1947 for choir and organ will be interspersed with anthems and motets, including music by Christopher Barton, William Blitheman, Richard Shephard and Philip Stopford.

Edgar Bainton’s And I Saw a New Heaven, Eriks Esenvalds’s O Salutaris Hostia, Louis Halsey’s O Quam Gloriosum and the Kontakion by Canadian composer Rupert Lang will also feature. Steve Bowey, the choir’s organist, will play Duruflé’s Fugue Sur le Nom d’Alain, op 7.

Tickets are £10 or £5 for full-time students from Inspiration in Goring or on the door.